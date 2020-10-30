Body found in floating recycling bin identified by Vancouver Police

Photo: Google Street View Kits Point, Vancouver

Human remains that were found inside a recycling bin off the waters of Kits Point in Vancouver this month have been identified.

Police say they are those of 57-year-old Vancouver resident Douglas Wanke, whose suspicious death marks the city's 15th homicide of 2020.

"The VPD’s major crime section is continuing to investigate Mr. Wanke’s murder," said Const. Tania Visintin, of the Vancouver Police Department.

Initially, police and BC Coroner's Service members accompanied Coast Guard crews shortly after 11 a.m. Oct. 18 to examine the discovered remains.

Once they were confirmed to be of human origin, police put out a public call to residents and property managers in Vancouver.

“Check [your] recycling and garbage rooms to see if any large, blue, wheeled recycling containers are missing,” police asked.

Anyone with information about Wanke's death is asked to call homicide detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.