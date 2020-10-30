Arrest in New West sex assault; police believe there may be more victims

Photo: Glacier Media

A New Westminster man has been charged with several offences related to an alleged sexual assault – and police believe there may be additional victims they haven’t heard from.

While investigating an unrelated case in October, the New Westminster Police Department began investigating a sexual assault that allegedly took place earlier this year.

“Our members were in an area looking for a missing person when they came across this information,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Sanjay Kumar. “That led them to investigating this file.”

While looking for a missing person, police made contact with people who mentioned that “this individual was around” and had potentially committed sexual assault, Kumar said.

“It just required some more digging on their part to try and find out what happened there,” Kumar said of detectives in the major crime unit. “That is when they were put in touch with the actual victim in this file.”

Shaun Steer, a 42-year-old New Westminster resident, has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, extortion and break-and-enter.

As a result of the evidence gathered thus far, police believe there are additional victims, or at least one more victim, who have yet to come forward.

“This is a complex and ongoing investigation. Our major crime unit members are wanting to speak to any witnesses or victims who have information that may further the police investigation,” Kumar said. “We encourage anyone who has been a victim of these sexual assaults, or has any other information relating these crimes, to contact our major crime unit.”

New Westminster Police are also hoping to speak to anyone who may have had interactions with the suspect.

“There no risk to the public,” Kumar added. “It does not appear to be a random attack.”