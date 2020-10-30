164896
162259
BC  

Arrest in New West sex assault; police believe there may be more victims

There may be more victims

Theresa McManus / New West Record - | Story: 314997

A New Westminster man has been charged with several offences related to an alleged sexual assault – and police believe there may be additional victims they haven’t heard from.

While investigating an unrelated case in October, the New Westminster Police Department began investigating a sexual assault that allegedly took place earlier this year.

“Our members were in an area looking for a missing person when they came across this information,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Sanjay Kumar. “That led them to investigating this file.”

While looking for a missing person, police made contact with people who mentioned that “this individual was around” and had potentially committed sexual assault, Kumar said.

“It just required some more digging on their part to try and find out what happened there,” Kumar said of detectives in the major crime unit. “That is when they were put in touch with the actual victim in this file.”

Shaun Steer, a 42-year-old New Westminster resident, has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, extortion and break-and-enter.

As a result of the evidence gathered thus far, police believe there are additional victims, or at least one more victim, who have yet to come forward.

“This is a complex and ongoing investigation. Our major crime unit members are wanting to speak to any witnesses or victims who have information that may further the police investigation,” Kumar said. “We encourage anyone who has been a victim of these sexual assaults, or has any other information relating these crimes, to contact our major crime unit.”

New Westminster Police are also hoping to speak to anyone who may have had interactions with the suspect.

“There no risk to the public,” Kumar added. “It does not appear to be a random attack.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
164842
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163226
164258
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Jessie J reflects on ‘unhealthy love’ following Channing Tatum split

Showbiz
Jessie J is moving forward following her most recent split with on-off boyfriend Channing Tatum. The former couple first hooked up...
Chow Chow dog Windows error
Must Watch
Wasn’t expecting that…
It’s time for Coffee
Must Watch
Friday Morning Awesomeness- October 30, 2020
Daily Dose
Friday mornings are already awesome. Make it better by scrolling...
Friday Morning Awesomeness- October 30, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose



158861
163836