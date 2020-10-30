Vehicle recovery slowing traffic on Trans-Canada Highway

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Emcon Road Services says the delays on the Trans-Canada Highway Friday morning near Revelstoke are actually associated with a vehicle recovery.

The roads contractor says they are recovering a vehicle related to an incident at the location on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL: 8:20 a.m.

DriveBC is reporting a collision eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway this morning near Revelstoke.

A vehicle collision is affecting the highway between Waverly Trail and Jumping creek Road for 8.3 kilometres, four kilometres east of Mount Revelstoke's east boundary carrying through to five kilometres of Glacier National Park's west boundary.

DriveBC warns motorists to watch for traffic personnel and be prepared to stop.

Expect minor delays.

Check back for updates.