Photo: DriveBC

DriveBC is reporting a collision eastbound on the TransCanada Highway this morning near Revelstoke.

A vehicle collision is affecting the highway between Waverly Trail and Jumping creek Road for 8.3 kilometres, 4 kilometres east of Mount Revelstoke's east boundary carrying through to 5 kilometres of Glacier National Park's west boundary.

DriveBC warns motorists to watch for traffic personnel and be prepared to stop.

Expect minor delays.

Check back for updates.