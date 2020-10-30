163146
Convicted murderer Roderick Muchikekwanape walks away from Mission prison

Convicted killer escapes

A man convicted of first-degree murder has walked away from a prison in British Columbia.

The Correctional Service of Canada says Roderick Muchikekwanape was confirmed missing at 10 p.m., Thursday.

He was serving a life sentence in the minimum security unit of the Mission Institution, east of Vancouver.

A statement from the correctional service says RCMP has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Muchikekwanape is 41 years old, six feet tall and 217 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was convicted of the sexual assault and slaying of a 36-year-old mother of three in Winnipeg in 1998.

