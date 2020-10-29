B.C. had 234 new cases of COVID-19, one death, in past 24 hours

Active cases of COVID-19 once again reached unprecedented levels in British Columbia, as 234 new cases of the virus were identified in the past 24 hours, seven of which came from the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in B.C. to 14,109, and active cases to 2,344. An additional 5,716 people are self-isolating under active monitoring after coming into contact with COVID-positive people. There are 89 active cases in the Interior.

Province-wide, 86 people are hospitalized, 24 of whom are being treated in ICU. After a COVID-related death in the Interior Health region this week, no one is currently hospitalized in the region.

A woman in her 80s died from the virus in the Fraser Health region in the past 24 hours. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the woman contracted the virus after attending a small birthday party with her family, attended by less than 10 people. The majority of the guests at the small family gathering contracted the virus.

Dr. Henry noted that many of the new cases the province is seeing are a direct result of transmission at social gatherings. She said her new public health order limiting house guests to six means there should be no Halloween parties this weekend.

Additional outbreaks at four long-term care homes were declared in the past 24 hours, bringing the total outbreaks at long-term care homes to 24, while a single outbreak remains at an acute-care facility.