We do indeed have to turn our clocks back an hour this weekend

Photo: CTV News

There will be a time when B.C. goes to permanent daylight savings time.

But, that time is not now.

Most British Columbians, except for those in Creston and portions of the Peace River Regional District, will turn their clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.

There was hope the practice of moving clocks ahead in the spring and back again in the fall would end in 2019 after the province passed legislation laying out its plans to do so along with jurisdictions in the Western United States.

Both Washington and Oregon states have also approved year-round Pacific Time, while it's being considered in California.

The holdup is in Washington DC, where the federal government has yet to give its blessing.

A month ago, Premier John Horgan admitted the COVID-19 pandemic has dropped the matter lower down on the priority list in both Canada and the U.S.

"I think it's quite clear that, in the middle of a pandemic, making changes to daylight savings is not an urgent issue on people's minds," he said.

More than 93 per cent of British Columbians agreed with ending time change in a survey conducted by the province last year.