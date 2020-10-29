163427
Victim identified in three-year-old Squamish homicide case

Victim ID'd, three years later

Police have identified a 2017 Squamish homicide victim as the late Davis Wolfgang Hawke, 38, of the United States.

“Conclusively establishing Davis Hawke as our murdered victim is clearly a significant development in the case after these past three years, however, it has raised more questions particularly with respect to motive,” says Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in a news release on Thursday.

“This new information opens some new avenues of investigation for us and hopefully will lead us closer to solving this mystery.”

The confirmation of Hawke’s identity has happened about three years after his remains were found on June 14, 2017.

At the time, RCMP found a burned vehicle on the Cheekye Forest Service Road. Human remains were found inside the vehicle, a 2000 red GMC Yukon XL, and the autopsy later confirmed the victim died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Investigators were told that the victim went by the name "Jesse James" and was well known in the Squamish area as an avid rock climber.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at [email protected]

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

