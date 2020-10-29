163427
Vancouver police seeking victims after man posing as Uber driver sexually assaults woman

Vancouver Police are searching for more victims after a man disguised as an Uber driver allegedly confined and sexually assaulted a woman in August.

Hirdeypal Batth, 24, from Langley, was charged on Oct. 22 with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident on Aug. 26.

Batth allegedly forcibly confined the victim before sexually assaulting her near Oak Street and King Edward Avenue. It is believed he posed as the victim's Uber driver using his white 2020 Land Rover.

“We believe that Batth may have targeted other victims” says Const. Tania Visintin. “Investigators are expanding their focus to look at crimes that occurred outside of Vancouver and are urging any other victims to please come forward.”

Batth was convicted in 2017 for sexually assaulting a victim and police say it was similar to the current investigation. 

Batth remains in custody until his next appearance in court. 

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



