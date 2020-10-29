163146
BC  

Woman tries to dine and dash, but falls through kitchen ceiling

Dine & dasher falls from sky

- | Story: 314897

A woman trying to dine and dash in Burnaby was caught on video surveillance as she tried escaping from a restaurant, but ended up falling through the ceiling instead.

The failed attempt was posted on Twitter on Thursday by Burnaby Mounties who say the woman tried skipping out on paying her bill but was unsuccessful. 

"She crawled above the kitchen ceiling from the washroom. Luckily she wasn't hurt when she fell through the ceiling tiles and landed right in front of our Burnaby frontline officers," says the tweet.

Burnaby Mounties poked fun at the situation by using the hashtags #Gravity and #Foundyou.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
164842
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163013
154284
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Taylor Swift: ‘Red is my only true breakup album’

Music
Taylor Swift only has one "true breakup album" – 2013's Red. Since her 2006 debut album, Swift has built a...
Hey, I want to be famous
Must Watch
This little girl wants to be famous.
Photoshop fails
Galleries
These people need a course or two in Photoshop.
Brad Pitt splits from model Nicole Poturalski
Showbiz
Brad Pitt and model Nicole Poturalski have reportedly called time...
Springboard dive fail
Must Watch
“Oh man”



160777
162259