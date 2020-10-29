164607
Two men in screaming match on SkyTrain about COVID-19 pandemic

COVID argument on train

A heated argument between a man wearing a mask and one without on Vancouver's SkyTrain has been caught on camera.

The video shows the two men screaming in each others faces before the pair sits down across from each other, CTV News Vancouver reports.

The maskless man then says to another rider, "I'll pay you $100 to punch him out."

It is not clear when the incident took place, but the video was posted to YouTube on Wednesday. 

The two-minute video shows the two men screaming expletives at each other while other riders get involved. 

One of the men can be heard screaming, "Let's go then. I'll kick his a** outside" as the SkyTrain arrives at the Joyce-Collingwood stop.

The maskless man can be heard screaming the pandemic is fake. "Wake up, have you seen the funeral homes? You see dead bodies? It's so f***ing fake," he says.

It's not the first video that has surfaced in regards to fights on transit during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Last week, a maskless woman was caught on video spitting on another bus passenger. And last month, two men got into a fight after one had offered the other a mask because he wasn't wearing one.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she expects everyone wear masks in all public places as its part of peoples "mutual responsibilities to protect ourselves and to protect each other."

-with files from CTV News Vancouver

