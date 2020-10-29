164897
Lawsuit over Canada Dry ginger ale medicinal properties settled for $200K

Canada Dry lawsuit settled

The class-action lawsuit launched by a B.C. man who said he was misled that Canada Dry ginger ale has medicinal properties has been settled for $200,000.

CTV News reports Victor Cardoso purchased the soda for years because of the beverage’s promise that it is “Natural” and “Made from Real Ginger.” He launched the lawsuit in B.C. on the heels of two similar lawsuits in the U.S.

The lawsuit alleges any medicinal benefits of ginger can’t be gained from drinking Canada Dry.

"They do buy actual ginger, but then what they do is they boil it in ethanol, and that essentially destroys any nutritional or medicinal benefits," said Mark C. Canofari, one of the lawyers from Boughton Law Corporation who represented Cardoso's claim.

The ginger is turned into concentrate and diluted into cans at a rate of about one drop per 70 cans.

Under the terms of the settlement, Canada Dry Mott's Inc. agreed to pay $200,000, plus $18,607 in disbursements, but "expressly denies liability and is not required to change its product labelling or advertising for products marketed in Canada."

The lawsuits filed in the U.S. also resulted in settlements, and an agreement that the company would no longer claim Canada Dry to be "Made from Real Ginger."

with files from CTV News Vancouver

