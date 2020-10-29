One dead, one hurt, one in custody after family dispute in Maple Ridge, B.C.: police

Photo: CTV News

A man is dead following what RCMP describe as a family dispute in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Police were called to a home in the Silver Valley neighbourhood, about 50 kilometres east of Vancouver, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A statement from Ridge Meadows RCMP says an injured woman was rushed to hospital, while the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The specialized team that investigates homicides across most of Metro Vancouver has taken over the case.

A suspect was arrested in the home and RCMP say there is no ongoing threat to the public.