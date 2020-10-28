Fireworks mistaken for gunfire, Richmond schools in 'lockdown'

Photo: Richmond News

Some Richmond schools were in “lockdown,” according to Richmond RCMP, on Wednesday morning after fireworks were mistaken for gunfire.

Around 10:30 a.m., police received reports of what sounded like gunshots around Williams and No. 4 roads and schools in the area were placed under a hold and secure protocol.

After police flooded the area and helped the schools with safety protocols, they found several witnesses who confirmed the sound was actually fireworks.

“The initial report we responded to was very concerning, and this type of reckless behaviour affected many students who were in class at the time,” said Const. Kenneth Lau.

Selling fireworks and setting them off without a permit is illegal in Richmond.

While the police didn’t say which schools were locked down, McNair secondary and Walter Lee elementary are in the near vicinity.