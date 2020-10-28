Canucks Autism Network launches $1 million 50/50 estimated jackpot

Photo: Canucks Autism Network

The Canucks for Kids Fund in partnership with Canucks Autism Network (CAN) is hoping to gift a British Columbian with $1 million this month following the announcement of its 50/50 jackpot.

The online jackpot replaces fundraising events CAN would have held but instead had to cancel or postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the CAN Pro-Am and HM Commercial Ride for Autism.

There will be a guaranteed minimum prize of $500,000, but organizers expect the jackpot to surpass the million dollar mark.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a huge challenge for our beneficiaries, so we are doing what we can to support the Canucks Autism Network and others in the weeks and months ahead,” says Paolo Aquilini, president of the Canucks for Kids Fund.

“Canucks fans have been so incredibly generous and this online 50/50 gives all of us a chance to help children and families when they need it the most.”

Since the pandemic started early this year, CAN has developed weekly virtual programs filling more than 700 program spots, including virtual hockey, movement, movie club and more.

In-person programs are gradually being restarted, including in the Interior Health region, with special COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

This 50/50 raffle is the first of several planned in upcoming weeks, and will produce a prize at 50 per cent of the total jackpot amount.

“CAN’s ability to raise funds during the pandemic has been significantly impacted, yet the community need to help kids, youth and adults with autism has never been greater,” says Britt Andersen, CEO at Canucks Autism Network.

“Funds from this 50/50 will be absolutely vital in helping us continue virtual programs that have allowed us to reach participants isolated at home, while re-introducing in-person programs in the safest way possible.”

Tickets are now on sale and available until 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket number will be posted online shortly after each draw.