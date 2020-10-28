163146
Interior Health reports 3rd death related to COVID-19

Interior Health is reporting its third coronavirus-related death since the start of the pandemic.

In a statement Wednesday, the health authority’s CEO Susan Brown said the man was in his 70s and died in hospital. 

“This is a sobering reminder of how deadly COVID-19 can be and on behalf of everyone at Interior Health, we extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends who lost their loved one. I would like to thank his care teams for the support and dedication they provided to him, and for their commitment to all of our patients during this difficult time.”

Interior Health did not say what community the death occurred in.

IH announced 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the region’s total to 727 since the pandemic started. 91 remain active and in isolation and no one is hospitalized.

Across B.C., there were 287 new cases and two deaths reported Wednesday. A total of 261 people have been killed by the virus in B.C.

