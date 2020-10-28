London Drugs, Carlton Cards launch card campaign to help legions

Photo: Brendan Kergin

London Drugs and Carlton Cards have teamed up to create a new card to send to loved ones, with partial proceeds going to the Poppy Trust Fund.

With poppy sales hampered by COVID-19 precautions, the two corporations have launched a BE KIND campaign.

Through BE KIND, they are encouraging people to send cards to friends, family, and neighbours to brighten their day.

“Whether that is sending love to a friend or family member or showing your appreciation to a veteran whom you’ve never met, sending a personalized written message can be so meaningful," says Clint Mahlman, president and chief operations officer with London Drugs, in a press release. "Particularly at a time when social distancing has left many feeling isolated.”

A portion of sales of Carlton or Papyrus brand cards sold between Nov. 1 and 11 will go to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Trust Fund.

"This fund is critical to the work we do across the country to help our veterans and we are thankful for the additional support this year," says Thomas D. Irvine, CD, Dominion President of the Royal Canadian Legion in the release.