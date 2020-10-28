164898
BC  

London Drugs, Carlton Cards launch card campaign to help legions

Send a card, help a legion

- | Story: 314818

London Drugs and Carlton Cards have teamed up to create a new card to send to loved ones, with partial proceeds going to the Poppy Trust Fund.

With poppy sales hampered by COVID-19 precautions, the two corporations have launched a BE KIND campaign.

Through BE KIND, they are encouraging people to send cards to friends, family, and neighbours to brighten their day.

“Whether that is sending love to a friend or family member or showing your appreciation to a veteran whom you’ve never met, sending a personalized written message can be so meaningful," says Clint Mahlman, president and chief operations officer with London Drugs, in a press release. "Particularly at a time when social distancing has left many feeling isolated.”

A portion of sales of Carlton or Papyrus brand cards sold between Nov. 1 and 11 will go to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Trust Fund.

"This fund is critical to the work we do across the country to help our veterans and we are thankful for the additional support this year," says Thomas D. Irvine, CD, Dominion President of the Royal Canadian Legion in the release.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163873
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163660
162949
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164315


Absolute perfection

Galleries
When it’s juuuuust right.
“They’re called my sandals” (What are those)
Must Watch
We pulled this classic out of the vault for your viewing...
Punny Halloween Costumes
Galleries
Very clever Halloween costumes for the Dad Joke lover in your...
Whitney Houston classic hits a billion views on YouTube
Music
The video for Whitney Houston's classic I Will Always Love...
Dog’s ears perk up every time owner reaches for plate
Must Watch
So hopeful for some food!



162198
162890