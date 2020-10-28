RCMP investigating early morning Revelstoke apartment fire

Photo: Google Street View

An early morning apartment fire in Revelstoke is being called suspicious by RCMP.

Police were called to assist Revelstoke Fire Services about 12:40 a.m. on the 1200 block of Front Street.

The fire was contained inside a vacant and insecure unit, but triggered an evacuation of the entire building.

“Preliminary findings at the fire scene suggest that the blaze is suspicious in nature and may have been deliberately set,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP's Southeast District.

“Quick thinking and acting residents not only alerted other building tenants to the situation, but ensured proper evacuations and utilized fire extinguishers to prevent the fire from spreading."

There were no reports of any injuries.

RCMP have secured the scene, and forensic specialists are being brought in to gather evidence and investigate the cause of the fire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.