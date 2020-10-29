Hunter's full 'blue' moon rising on Halloween

Photo: Flickr: Matthew Kang

Halloween this year will be spookier than usual as Saturday's night sky will be illuminated by a blue moon.

The rare event occurs every two or three years and is defined as the second full moon in a month. What are the odds of it falling on Halloween? Not great. The last one occurred in 2001 but before that, you would have to go all the way back to 1944.

The first full moon of this month, a harvest moon, lit up the sky on October 1, 2020. Saturday's full moon also happens to be a hunter's moon. The full moon won’t appear blue in color but it is unique. Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan tells Castanet, "the moon will be a big part of Halloween." Castellan also says we should be able to see it in the Thompson-Okanagan, "it's quite likely it will be visible and for it to fall on Halloween is fun."

Not so fun will be the temperatures. Castellan says trick or treaters are likely going to need to put the snowsuit under or over their Halloween costume this year.

"Halloween will likely be four or five degrees colder than normal at least for the daytime high." Highs for this time of year run around 8 C.

Castellan says after Saturday things should start to warm up for the early part of November, "bouncing up for the second half of the weekend and into early next week when we might even see 14 or 15 C."

If you feel like it's too soon for temperatures like this you're not alone multiple record lows have been broken in the last week, in fact, Castellan says, "temperatures in southern B.C., especially the southeast were very cool." Sunday morning Kamloops shattered the old record of -7.8 C which was set back in 1954 as they dropped down to -11.4 C.

Oh, and don't forget to turn your clocks back. Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.