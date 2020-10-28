Three arrested after stolen vehicle strikes ambulance in Prince George, numerous injured

Photo: DriveBC Highway 97 south is closed at Prince George's intersection with Highway 16 on Oct. 28, 2020

Three have been arrested while numerous others suffered injuries after a stolen vehicle collided with an ambulance this morning (Oct. 28).

Cpl. Craig Douglass says Prince George RCMP received a report at roughly 11:15 a.m. of a three-vehicle accident on Highway 97, just north of the Simon Fraser Bridge.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be involved with the collision, which has also promoted BC RCMP's Impaired Driving Unit to be called in to assist.

When officers and emergency personnel arrived, they found two pick-up trucks and one ambulance had been involved in a crash.

Douglass says three people in one of the vehicles took off on foot, but were arrested shortly after with the help of a Police Dog Services team.

The initial investigation has officers believing a stolen pick-up truck drove through a ditch and then onto Highway 97.

It then struck a median barricade and collided with a southbound ambulance, which caused a crash another truck towing a trailer.

At the time of the collision, the ambulance was carrying two patients.

Douglass says many suffered injuries, but none are considered to be life-threatening at this stage.

More updates may be provided, RCMP says, as information continues to come in.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300, anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online to www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.