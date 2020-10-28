163146
Border guards intercept mules carrying over $2M worth of drugs

Drug-filled luggage ditched

Canada Border Protection and U.S. Customs are investigating after they discovered five duffel bags of narcotics on the U.S. side of the border near Creston B.C. earlier this month.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting that the bags were found near Bonners Ferry, Idaho, which is located south of Creston, B.C. A news release from the CBP indicates they were, "alerted to suspicious activity" on a remote forest service road near the border.

Once officials made it to the location they discovered five duffel bags of narcotics containing approximately 84 pounds of cocaine with a value of $1.2 million U.S., 198 pounds of methamphetamines worth an estimated $960,000 U.S.

Investigators found two people in the area trying to hide, the news release indicates, the pair "fled into Canada," when approached, and the duffel bags were found near their hiding place in the snow.

The news release also indicates agents reported seeing a vehicle leaving the area, and a suspect was pulled over and taken into custody.

The RCMP has two suspects in custody, both are being held in Canada while the investigation continues.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver

