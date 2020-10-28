These 5 cozy cabins in B.C. make the perfect fall getaway

Photo: Instagram/Emerald Lake Lodge Emerald Lake.

If you're looking to cozy up with a loved one while it's chilly outside, there are several cabins in B.C. that offer the ideal autumn escape.

Whether you want to curl up inside a rustic cabin near the beach or you prefer something a bit more luxurious, the province has no shortage of beautiful accommodations to enjoy when the weather cools down.

Have a look at five getaways to enjoy this year in B.C.

Floating Cottage In Richmond

While there are plenty of cabins in the woods, there are very few of them on the river. That's what makes this adorable, floating accommodation so unique. Not only is it floating on the Fraser River, but it also has beautiful stain glass windows that accent the beautiful sunrises and sunsets on the water. In addition, skylights add extra light during the day. The 850-square-foot abode is located in Richmond and is available for rent on Airbnb.

Photo: Vancouver's Floating Cottage/Airbnb

Photo: Vancouver's Floating Cottage/Airbnb

Ocean Village

While the beach is beautiful during the summer months, there's no better place to enjoy storm watching than in Tofino. And since it isn't peak travel season, you'll find less crowding on the beaches and trails. Tofino is also a surfer's paradise, and fall is the best time to enjoy the ocean activity. Ocean Village offers renovated and updated cabins for maximum comfort and their iconic “beehive” cabins are available year-round at affordable, family-friendly rates.

Starting Oct. 12, the resort's three-night Storm Watching Package is in effect. If you stay for three nights you'll receive a 15% discount on your stay in any cabin. Starting Nov. 15, you'll receive a 20% discount for a five-night stay. A seven-night say comes with a 25% discount.

Taku Resort

Located just across the water from Campbell River, Quadra is the gateway to the Discovery Islands, popular with boaters, adventurers, off-the-grid-ers, and anyone looking for some serious decompression in a spectacularly and ruggedly beautiful place. Taku Resort has beachfront A-frame cabins that can fit up to eight people, terrace-level suites in a variety of configurations, a treehouse suite for two, camping and RV sites, and a two-suite beach house.

Rowena's Inn on the River

Located in Harrison Hot Springs just west of Agassiz, this 160-acre waterfront estate is a secluded retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. This charming accommodation offers everything: luxury appointed cabins that are pet-friendly to cabins with heated floors and deep-soaker jacuzzi tubs for two. Starting in November, the largest eagle gathering in the world also takes place in Harrison Mills. They are beautiful, regal birds with an astonishing wingspan of up to eight feet. And while seeing one on its own is a remarkable sight to behold, seeing a convocation of the soaring raptors is truly spectacular.

Emerald Lake Lodge

Nestled in the awe-inspiring Yoho National Park, Emerald Lake is one of the most beautiful lakes in British Columbia. Its beautiful emerald green colour positively shimmers in the sunlight, and it is completely surrounded by a lush forest and soaring mountain ranges.

The Emerald Lake Lodge is located on the side of this breathtaking body of water, and it provides the ideal locale to soak in the surrounding scenery. What's more, it offers a range of amenities and exceptional service that make your stay in the Rockies extremely comfortable.

The lodge accommodates up to 200 guests and is laid out across the property's 13-acre peninsula. There are 24 cabin-style buildings, and rooms feature private baths, balconies and wood-burning fieldstone fireplaces. In addition, they offer a state-of-the-art steel outdoor hot tub, which has a stunning mountain view and is the perfect place to unwind.

—with files from Lindsay William-Ross