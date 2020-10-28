162805
162613
BC  

A man assaulted at Strathcona Park lost his leg

Assaulted man loses leg

Jen St. Denis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - | Story: 314775

The mother of a man who was assaulted at a tent city at Vancouver’s Strathcona Park says he is still recovering from a number of serious  injuries and has lost one of his legs.

Connie Sinclair told The  Tyee that her 24-year-old son Carl had been living in a Downtown  Eastside building, but was evicted after a fight with his girlfriend in  mid-September and ended up in the camp at Strathcona Park, about two  kilometres away.

On the evening of Sept. 21, Sinclair was  discovered at the park with serious injuries. Police believe he had been  lying there for around 12 hours throughout the day before anyone called  for help.

Sinclair said she last heard from her son  on Sept. 17. When she wasn’t able to get in touch with him she filed a  missing persons report, then started calling hospitals. That’s how she  learned her son was at Vancouver General Hospital with serious injuries.

Sinclair, a member of the  Skuppah Indian Band, took the bus from Kamloops to be near her son. He  is now out of intensive care and conscious, but remains in hospital. His  injuries include a cut and possibly burned arm that has affected  movement in his fingers, broken ribs and a knife wound on his chest. 

Sinclair said her son’s leg had to be amputated because of the way he had been left lying on the ground for so long.

“He lost his leg due to this crime,”  Sinclair said. “The way he was laying, the infection kicked in and there  was no blood flow to his leg.”

Sinclair says she now plans to move to Vancouver to care for her son. 

Sinclair said police have interviewed her  and she believes they are working hard to find out who did this to her  son. The Vancouver Police Department did not respond to an inquiry from  The Tyee about whether they had identified a suspect or charged anyone.

When Sinclair first learned what had happened, she was furious with the tent city. 

“I wanted to burn the whole thing down,” she said.

But around six years ago, Sinclair was living on the street in Maple Ridge, and found refuge in a tent city there.

“These people, they all have families, they all have someone who loves them,” she said.

People who live at the tent city in  Strathcona Park, home to about 200, say they’ve found a sense of  community there. But residents also say violence is common. A week after  Sinclair’s son was assaulted, another man was stabbed repeatedly in his  tent and found hours later on a nearby street.

Sinclair said she doesn’t want to see the tent city shut down, but does want to see it become safe. 

She suggested that something similar to the Bear Clan Patrol, an Indigenous-led community safety patrol that operates in Winnipeg, might help make people feel safer reporting crimes.

“Nobody wants to be that snitch or a rat —  no one wants to be labelled that or your name is wrecked all over the  street, if you go running to the police,” Sinclair said. 

Sinclair said she also wanted to thank the person who called 911 to report that her son was injured.

“I’m sure they were scared to phone, but they did, and I’d really like to thank them for making that phone call.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163625
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163769
162479
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162546


Whitney Houston classic hits a billion views on YouTube

Music
The video for Whitney Houston's classic I Will Always Love You cover has become the first 1990s track from a solo artist to...
Dog’s ears perk up every time owner reaches for plate
Must Watch
So hopeful for some food!
Accidental coffee art
Galleries
A nice little morning surprise.
Accidental coffee art (2)
Galleries
Brian Johnson hopes new AC/DC album attracts kids back to rock
Music
AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson wants the group's new album...



162632
163259