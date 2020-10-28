163427
B.C. government releases new video encouraging residents not to party this Halloween

Virus shows up at party

The B.C. government has released a new video on its Facebook page targeting residents who plan to attend Halloween parties this weekend.

The 15-second clip begins inside a private home where partygoers are dancing in close proximity to one another, followed by a knock at the front door.

Viewers are asked the question, "thinking of going to that party?" before the door is opened to a person with the coronavirus image plastered over their face, and the words, "so is the coronavirus." 

This follows a new order handed down by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Monday limiting gatherings in private homes to no more than your immediate household, plus a so-called "safe six."

"We have seen a notable increase in new cases and transmission of COVID-19 as a direct result of social gatherings in private homes," Henry said, attributing the increase to Thanksgiving weekend celebrations. 

"Too often over the last few weeks we've been hearing stories, where people are trying to put aside the safety plans, that feel it's ok to have a few additional people, or for people to mix and mingle and unfortunately we have seen spread in these environments."

The new order, which is enforceable by bylaw officers, police officers and environmental health officers, means no Halloween parties or large celebrations will be tolerated. 

"This is not the time for Halloween parties ... that is not what we need. That cannot happen, and now there is an order in place that restricts that." 

For further guidelines on how to safely celebrate this Halloween, visit the BCCDC website

