Accident south of Williams Lake claims one life

One person is dead following an early morning crash south of Williams Lake.

The incident happened around 5 a.m., Cpl. Madonna Saunderson tells Castanet, on Highway 97 near 141 Mile House.

"There has been a two-vehicle crash," she says, adding she doesn't know the type of vehicles or the cause of the collision at this time.

DriveBC currently has a road condition warning for most of Highway 97, including the section where the collision took place, warning of compact snow and slush.

Saunderson says more details will likely be released later today as more information is collected.

"An investigation is ongoing," she says. "Emergency services are on scene."

