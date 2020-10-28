164897
164112
BC  

Dinosaur tracks and other fossils saved near Tumbler Ridge

Massive fossil recovery

Dawson Creek Mirror - | Story: 314741

A massive fossil recovery along highway 29 between Tumbler Ridge and Chetwynd has secured four large blocks, the largest weighing in at 17,000 pounds.

The recovery was months in the making, requiring coordination and support from a crane operator, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Argo Road Maintenance, the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark, and Tumbler Ridge Museum staff.

"We're enormously grateful to the many volunteers who donated significant time and infrastructure to accomplish this ambitious recovery project. One highlight among many fossil treasures salvaged for posterity is a dinosaur track showing vividly preserved skin impressions," says museum curator Dr. Andrew Lawfield.

The other three samples will be kept under wraps for now as a collaboration of international experts works with local researcher and museum volunteer, Dr. Charles Helm, to interpret the findings.

Helm had this to say about the museum’s latest acquisitions: “The results, I believe, will be globally significant and will be complemented by a recent spate of further discoveries within the Tumbler Ridge Geopark. It has been an incredible field season.” 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163671
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163625
163871
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160189


Accidental coffee art

Galleries
A nice little morning surprise.
Accidental coffee art (2)
Galleries
Brian Johnson hopes new AC/DC album attracts kids back to rock
Music
AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson wants the group's new album...
Toddler makes a buttery mess
Must Watch
Mom takes quick bathroom break and comes back to discover this...
Funny dog demands attention
Must Watch
I think your dog is broken..



162632
163836