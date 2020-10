Photo: DriveBC

Expect delays if you're travelling through Revelstoke this morning.

DriveBC is reporting a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway between the east boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier National Park's west boundary.

Traffic is reduced to single lane, alternating. Motorists should expect minor delays.

DriveBC is estimating the road will fully reopen and traffic will be back to normal by 10 a.m.

Check back for updates.