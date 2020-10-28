162805
Gearbox issue prevents BC Ferry from docking Tuesday, stranding passengers for hours

Stuck on ferry for hours

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314731

Nearly 200 BC Ferries passengers finally disembarked from a broken-down ferry Tuesday night after being stuck aboard for hours.

A problem with a gearbox on the Queen of Alberni prevented the ferry from docking at the Tsawwassen terminal in the mid-afternoon.

Ferries spokeswoman Deborah Marshall says passengers were provided with snacks and drinks while waiting.

A tug arrived after dark to safely nudge the vessel into a berth so travellers could finally disembark.

All the Queen of Alberni's remaining sailings Tuesday between Tsawwassen and Duke Point in Nanaimo were cancelled, along with the first sailing Wednesday from the Mainland and the 7:45 a.m. departure from Duke Point.

The same ship was taken out of service for several days earlier this month due to a problem with one of its propellers but Marshall says the latest breakdown is unrelated to those repairs.

