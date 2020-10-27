164898
Ferry passengers stranded near Tsawwassen after vessel breakdown

Stranded by ferry breakdown

Ian Jacques / Delta Optimist - | Story: 314701

BC Ferries’ passengers have been stranded in the waters off Tsawwassen for hours Tuesday due to a mechanical issue with the Queen of Alberni.

The Alberni was to dock at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal around 2:45 p.m., but according to Ferries’ spokesperson Deborah Marshall, an issue with the ship’s gear box prompted the captain to abort the landing.

Marshall said a tug boat is on its way to the scene to assist the stranded vessel, but the arrival of the tug is taking longer than anticipated as it is working on another job.

Meanwhile, BC Ferries is providing food and drink on board to the passengers.

All of the remaining sailings of the Alberni from Tsawwassen to Duke Point have been cancelled.

