State of emergency extended to continue B.C.'s COVID-19 response

Photo: CTV News

The state of emergency has been extended in the Province of British Columbia as we head into the eighth month of pandemic precautions.

The move allows health and emergency management officials to continue to use "extraordinary powers" under the Emergency Program Act to support the B.C.'s COVID-19 pandemic response.

A state of emergency was declared March 18, the day after Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, declared a public health emergency and will remain in effect until at least the end of the day on Nov. 10, 2020, the day before Remembrance Day.

The move will allow staff to continue to take the necessary actions to keep British Columbians safe and manage immediate concerns and COVID-19 outbreaks, the province says.

According to the news release, "this is a temporary measure authorized by the Emergency Program Act."

The extension of the provincial state of emergency is based on recommendations from B.C.'s health and emergency management officials. The COVID-19 Related Measures Act came into force on July, 10, 2020 enabling provisions created for citizens and businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to continue as needed should the provincial state of emergency end.

The state of emergency has been renewed a record 17 times and counting.