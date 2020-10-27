164898
BC announces 217 new coronavirus cases, 24 in Interior Health

217 new cases, no deaths

The B.C. government announced 217 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, including 24 in the Interior Health region. 

The new cases bring the province’s total to 13,588 cases, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are 2,322 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and 5,101 people under active health monitoring after exposure to the virus. 

"Currently, 84 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 27 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news release.

Within the Interior Health region, 24 new cases brings the region’s total 717 since the pandemic started. There are 92 active cases in IH and one person hospitalized. 

There were no new deaths to report on Tuesday, leaving the province’s toll at 259. While there are no new community outbreaks, there are two health care facility outbreaks at Felburn Care Centre and St. Michael's Centre — both in the Lower Mainland.

"In addition to washing our hands often and staying home when ill, our protective layers include limiting our time with people outside of our household, keeping our groups small, giving people the space to stay safe and if that is challenging, using a non-medical mask,” the province’s statement said. 

"A mask is especially helpful in public indoor spaces where you don't know the people around you and the risks they may have.”

"As a result, the expectation is that masks will be worn within public areas of health-care facilities, shopping malls, grocery stores, community centres and other public spaces - as you enter, exit and move around.”

