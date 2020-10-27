Study seeks to learn how the pandemic is impacting young adults

Photo: UBCO

Do you have thoughts about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you? Well, here's your chance to talk about it and get paid.

A collaborative study between Dr. Lesley Lutes at CORE Labs at the University of British Columbia Okanagan and Dr. Scott Lear’s research team at Simon Fraser University is aiming to understand the perceptions of young adults on COVID-19 messaging.

“We’re looking for people to tell us their experiences with the pandemic and how they view the messages that are being sent out because there are a lot of articles right now on fear of young adults partying,” says Braxtyn Horbay, a research assistant.

They’re currently recruiting participants for their focus groups for this study but are looking to wrap up at the end of this week.

“We’re really looking for people mid-aged — we have a lot of undergrad participants," she adds "looking for those out in the workforce, with varying education levels - we just want to get a diverse perspective on everyone’s experiences.”

After hearing from the public on what’s working and what’s not, they want to use this study as a way to inform BC Health on how they could improve their messaging about the coronavirus and how they can help the public adhere to safety protocols.

To see if you’re eligible for the study or for any additional information email [email protected]. If picked, you’ll receive $100 for your participation in the 90-minute zoom interview - which will be anonymous.