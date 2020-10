Victoria police joined forces with a conservation officer to free two blacktail bucks entangled in a net.

Police were called about 10 a.m. Sunday and found the bucks at Kipling and Richardson streets. The net was caught on their antlers as well as a large piece of driftwood.

When the conservation officer arrived, it was decided to sedate the deer so the net could be safely removed.

The deer were transported to a location in the wild.