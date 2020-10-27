Doctors of BC applaud Dr. Bonnie Henry's mask policy

Photo: Contributed

A group representing 14,000 physicians, medical residents and medical students in the province of British Columbia are behind Dr. Bonnie Henry's push for people to wear masks in public spaces.

Doctors of BC says it applauds BC’s Provincial Health Officer for stating that it is now an expectation that British Columbians wear masks when out in public places.

“We all have a responsibility to protect not just ourselves, but those around us who are vulnerable,” said Dr. Kathleen Ross, President of Doctors of BC. “We believe, and the evidence shows, that wearing masks is an important tool in our toolbox to help us stay safe. It is critically important to practice good hygiene and keep physical distance, but wearing masks adds another layer of defense.”

Doctors of BC launched a social media campaign a couple of weeks ago, encouraging British Columbians to #MaskUp when physical distancing isn’t possible and always when visiting the hospital.

"In some cases people cannot wear masks for medical reasons, and that is okay. But every little act we do – combined together – can make a real difference to containing this virus over the fall and winter," Ross said.

Doctors of BC say it’s critically important to wear a mask when visiting the hospital or your doctor’s office. "It is difficult to maintain physical distance in these settings where everyone around you is potentially vulnerable," says Dr. Ross.