Search ongoing for father and son missing after mushroom picking near Pemberton

Father and son missing

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314579

RCMP say an extensive search is ongoing for a father and son reported missing after going mushroom picking on Thursday.

Mounties in Pemberton say Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police called early Friday morning to request help searching for the pair.

The Lil'wat Nation has identified the mushroom pickers as Peter Oleski, 48, and his son River Leo, 21.

Police say 55 people from at least nine search and rescue teams around B.C. have joined the efforts, along with dogs and helicopters.

They're asking anyone in the area of the McKenzie Basin and Upper Mckenzie Trail to keep an eye out for the two men.

Sgt. Sascha Banks says the weather on Monday was good for searching, but it could change later in the week.

