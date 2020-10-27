Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says school closure not a sign COVID-19 plan isn't working

Photo: Contributed

The recent closure of two schools in British Columbia after positive COVID-19 cases were identified within the school community shows the COVID-19 safety plan is working, says provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Kelowna's École de l’Anse-au-sable told parents on Sunday it will close its operations entirely for 10 days, after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the school last week.

The outbreak has since grown from three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the school to 11, with a further 160 individuals self-isolating within the school community.

Another school based in the Fraser Health region has also recently closed as a result of the virus, says Henry, but mostly for reasons concerning its ability to function with staff shortages.

"While the numbers of people with COVID-19 are small, the requirement for those in contact to be in self-isolation has meant the school can no longer safely operate, so schools are working with families to ensure educational opportunities continue remotely during this period."

During Monday's press conference, Henry was questioned on whether the closure of two schools in the province indicates the COVID-19 schools safety plan is failing, or whether it reveals that schools simply aren't following it.

The current circumstances reveal neither of these options, she responded, instead saying it indicates the plan is working as intended.

"There was 216 exposure events, very few transmission events where people passed it to another in the school setting - less than 10 - and this was our first outbreak, so to me that tells us that what we're doing is working.

"We're detecting these, we're detecting them early ... we've had just the one outbreak in the province."

Contact tracers are working hard to investigate the École de l’Anse-au-sable outbreak further, says Henry.

"The investigation shows some challenge in understanding the transmission, so there may have been more than one person in that school who had COVID-19 and so we're investigating that now.

"We're using some of the new techniques that we have, including using things like whole genome sequencing to understand how transmission happened. But to me, this is the plan working."

Henry also announced Monday it is now her "expectation" that people wear masks while in indoor public spaces, but says it will not change mask policies within the school system.

Staff and students are currently required to wear masks while in common areas of the school, such as hallways.

"There are provisions for masks in certain areas of the school, and it doesn't change the way the school plans are designed, and what they should be doing or how we should be wearing masks in the school setting.

"I know young people are adaptable and many of them are wearing masks on a routine basis whether they are ordered to or not, and I think that's really important. We need to continue that and continue the encouragement of that over the coming months."