RCMP, coroner investigating fatal fire in Revelstoke

A house fire that claimed the life of a B.C. woman is now under investigation.

Revelstoke RCMP and the BC Coroner Service are investigating after a house fire Saturday in Revelstoke claimed the life of 35-year-old Sonya Riome. Friends and family have been sharing their grief at the loss of Riome online and now the RCMP says they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

RCMP tell Castanet the fire started just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1600-block of Douglas Street in Revelstoke.



“Fire officials located a deceased woman inside the home during a search of the structure,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District. “Although the investigation is ongoing, police do not believe that criminality was involved in this tragic blaze.”



The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into the woman’s unexpected death.



Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.