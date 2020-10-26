Christina Lake Cannabis almost doubles predicted pot harvest

Photo: Christina Lake Cannabis

COVID-19 couldn't keep Christina Lake Cannabis Corporation down.

The federally-licensed cultivator says it has exceeded its first annual cannabis production forecast by 44.4 per cent.

Mature plants rose as high as 10 feet and the weighted average of each harvested cannabis plant was 1.5 kg, with some plants exceeding as much as 3.2 kg. The success is being attributed to the company's experienced master grower team, which has over 100 years of combined experience.

“With the help of the area’s reliable climate combined with our experienced Master Grower team, the 2020 harvest exceeded our expectations for both quantity and quality of product," said Joel Dumaresq, CEO and Director of Christina Lake Cannabis.

"This has put CLC in a solid position to move forward immediately with extraction and sales, and the development of our 2021 plans for expansion on our additional 99 acres of land adjacent to our existing 32 acre footprint."

Christina Lakes Cannabis originally began operating under Health Canada’s medical licensing program. Dumaresq says the environment in B.C., particularly in Christina Lake, is ideal for cannabis production.