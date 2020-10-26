B.C. boy hailed a hero after rescuing his family from rollover crash

Photo: Contributed Finnley Goddard jumped into action and pulled his family out of their vehicle after it rolled over off Highway 97 near Hixon.

If there was a medal for bravery specifically to Prince George, Finnley Goddard would arguably be its first recipient.

The 11-year-old, who’s often called ‘Finn,’ is being praised for his courage and instincts by the community after his mother shared his heroic story on social media of saving his own family after a crash off Highway 97 this past weekend.

According to Kristi Goddard, their Toyota truck was involved in a motor vehicle accident just south of Hixon, where it rolled over and landed on its passenger side.

She says Finn first unbuckled his little brother and got him out first before trying to open the driver’s side door, which got stuck as a result of the crash.

He was able to pry open the door and help his father out, much to the surprise of his mother.

She says Finn was able to calm her down while he and his father freed her from the vehicle.

“I still don’t know how he pushed open a truck door at that angle, but the brave little guy did,” Kristi said.

“I was in a full-on panic attack and his sweet, soft words snapped me out of it and he kept saying over and over again, ‘Mom, you can do this, you gotta get out.’ I have never met an 11-year-old that is so courageous yet calm in such a traumatic event.

“I just want to see him acknowledged for what he did. I am one proud mama.”

Since his story was told to social media, it has been shared nearly 1,000 times on Facebook and has garnered more than 4,500 reactions.

Finn has been a member of the Pineview 4H Club since he was seven and is also with the Prince George Track and Field Club.

This year, the Prince George Cougars have posted weekly Spotlight features on individuals, groups and organizations making a positive impact on the community in an effort to lift up spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finn was put in this week’s Cougars’ Spotlight for his selfless actions.