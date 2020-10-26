164209
Fraser Health reports more COVID-19 cases at two other assisted-living sites

More COVID in care homes

The Canadian Press

Fraser Health has confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19 at two more assisted-living or long-term care homes in the hard-hit region.

The health authority says in a statement individual staff members at Amenida Seniors' Community in Surrey, B.C., and Agassiz Seniors' Community near Chilliwack have tested positive.

It says enhanced outbreak control measures are in place at each site and communication with residents and families is underway at both facilities that are privately owned and operated.

B.C. reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, tipping the number of active infections over 2,000, while provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to provide the latest numbers later today.

Fraser Health has confirmed the highest number of cases so far with more than 6,860 as of Friday compared with 4,319 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

The Island, Northern and Interior health authorities had seen 250, 371 and 662 cases, respectively, as of the province's last update.

