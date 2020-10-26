BC Lions owner David Braley dies

Photo: BC Lions David Braley has died at the age of 79

David Braley, owner and chairman of the BC Lions, has died at the age of 79.

Braley, a Hamilton businessman and a stalwart of Canadian football, has owned three CFL franchises - including at one time simultaneously owning the Lions and the Toronto Argonauts.

The Lions announced this morning Braley died peacefully at his residence in Burlington, Ont.

“One of his final acts of devotion to Canadian football was a clear expression of his desire that the stability of our club be maintained through a smooth transition following his passing,” said Lions president Rick LeLacheur in a statement. “We will work closely with David’s estate to follow that plan.”

Braley had been in the process of looking for potential buyers for the Lions for the past few years. He had owned the team since the 1997 CFL season while also owning theArgonauts from 2010 to 2015.

Braley also owned the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 1989 to 1990 and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2012.