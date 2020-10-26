Fundraiser for Prince George woman battling cancer reaches $50K within hours

Photo: GoFundMe

The Prince George community has raised nearly $50,000 in just a short amount of time to help a woman fighting cancer.

Jacklyn Loader has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, an extremely rare cancer affecting her internal organs.

Friends Katie McCutcheon and Jess Michalko set up a GoFundMe campaign on Sunday to help Loader through her journey and, as of Monday morning, more than $51,000 had already been raised.

“For 17 years, Jacklyn has dedicated her life to being a leader, mentor, confidant, a kind voice, a shoulder to cry on, and a friendly face with a contagious smile not only to the people she works alongside with but also the guests she welcomes daily at Earls,” says the GoFundMe page.

“Unfortunately, as of recently Jacklyn’s job, education, and entire life has been put on hold because she has been diagnosed with cancer.”

Even before her diagnosis, Loader is described to have been put through a particularly challenging medical journey over this past year.

“After two emergency surgeries, one including a hysterectomy, Jacklyn has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. Her specific form of cancer is an extremely rare and difficult diagnosis that is affecting her internal organs. The doctors have suggested at this point there is no other option besides aggressive chemotherapy to buy her more time.”

Starting immediately, she will begin six rounds of chemotherapy for the next four months in hopes of slowing the growth of the tumors that have spread to some of her major organs.

“As a result of this grim reality, Jacklyn has been unable to work for the last two months with no date of return in the foreseeable future. Her main and only focus right now is to fight for her life.



“During this time, it is vital that Jacklyn maintain her strength and courage and surround herself with family and loved ones. While Jacklyn does have a strong support system in place, the burden of finances is inevitable which is why we are asking anyone who can help, to help.”