John Horgan says he will work across party lines moving forward

Photo: The Canadian Press NDP Leader John Horgan celebrates his election win in the British Columbia provincial election in downtown Vancouver Saturday.

British Columbia's election results show a divided province with Liberal victories in many rural ridings and the New Democrats in urban areas, but Premier John Horgan says his government will be influenced by good ideas, not politics.

Horgan says now that he has a majority government he plans to spend more time outside of the legislature meeting people across the province.

With more than 500,000 mail-in ballots still to be counted, the results on election night gave the NDP 53 seats, the Liberals 27, the Greens three seats, while four ridings were undecided.

In his post-election news conference Sunday, Horgan says his government will be open to ideas from across B.C. and party lines.

He says he doesn't care where an idea comes from, if it makes sense, the government will implement it no matter the geographical area or political perspective.

Horgan credits the NDP win during the COVID-19 pandemic with the party's political vision, saying that mainstream values are New Democrat values.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Horgan on the victory, saying he is looking forward to working with the premier on the response to the global pandemic.