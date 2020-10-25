Guilty plea in 2019 attempted murder in Vancouver

Photo: Dan Toulgoet

An "extensive" investigation into a shooting that took place last year resulted in one man pleading guilty this week to attempted murder, police say.



Joseph Bassett, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder, one count of unlawful possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and one count of breach of a firearms prohibition order. He also pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of aggravated assault in connection with the September 2019 incident.

“Investigators believe that this gang shooting was in relation to control of the drug trade in the downtown eastside,” said Vancouver Police Department Const. Tania Visintin in a news release issued Friday.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 22, 2019 near East Hastings and Abbott streets, according to the VPD.



That evening was particularly busy for police, who recall responding to three shootings in the DTES in a span of just 15 hours.



A 28-year-old Langley man and 25-year-old Surrey man were injured in the shooting allegedly linked to Bassett. Both victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries at the time, while Bassett was initially arrested and charged with the offences less than a week later.

Bassett is expected to appear in court later this month.