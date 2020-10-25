163427
162613
BC  

Guilty plea in 2019 attempted murder in Vancouver

Guilty of attempted murder

Megan Lalonde / Vancouver Is Awesome - | Story: 314435

An "extensive" investigation into a shooting that took place last year resulted in one man pleading guilty this week to attempted murder, police say. 

Joseph Bassett, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder, one count of unlawful possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and one count of breach of a firearms prohibition order. He also pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of aggravated assault in connection with the September 2019 incident. 

“Investigators believe that this gang shooting was in relation to control of the drug trade in the downtown eastside,” said Vancouver Police Department Const. Tania Visintin in a news release issued Friday. 

The shooting occurred on Sept. 22, 2019 near East Hastings and Abbott streets, according to the VPD. 

That evening was particularly busy for police, who recall responding to three shootings in the DTES in a span of just 15 hours. 

A 28-year-old Langley man and 25-year-old Surrey man were injured in the shooting allegedly linked to Bassett. Both victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries at the time, while Bassett was initially arrested and charged with the offences less than a week later.  

Bassett is expected to appear in court later this month.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163013
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161973
161329
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164600


Baby laughs like a sheep

Must Watch
He sounds like a mini Chewbacca.
Young celeb photos
Galleries
Check out these old photos of celebs.
Excited dog falls into lake
Must Watch
Oops, there he goes again.
Never too old to ride a zip line
Must Watch
Grandpa wants a turn on the zip line.
Hilary Duff expecting third child
Showbiz
Actress/singer Hilary Duff is pregnant with baby number three.



162632
162890