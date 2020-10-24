163738
Greens will hold B.C. NDP accountable with three-member caucus, says Furstenau

Greens capture 3 seats

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314421

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says her slightly expanded caucus will hold British Columbia's majority New Democrat government to account in the legislature.

The Green party won three seats in the B.C. election on Saturday, with Adam Olsen joining Furstenau in getting re-elected.

They will be joined by environmental engineer Jeremy Valeriote in the West Vancouver-Sea to Sky riding.

Furstenau says the NDP will quickly discover the strength of the three -member Green caucus.

She says the NDP engineered the election in order to win a majority but were only partially successful in their effort to cripple opposition voices, especially the Greens.

Furstenau says the Greens will put forward a hopeful vision to help people endure the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Furstenau was elected Green leader one week before NDP Leader John Horgan called a snap election more than a year ahead of schedule.

