BC NDP wins 'student vote' with a majority

If the student vote is any indication, New Democrat Leader John Horgan would have a majority government with 59 of the 87 seats.

More than 85,000 students at about 700 elementary, middle and high schools took part in the 2020 B.C. student vote program, casing ballots in the electoral districts of their own school.

The students also voted in 16 members of British Columbia's Greens, making Sonia Furstenau the official opposition leader after the Liberals won 12 seats.

The students also voted in Conservative Party of B.C. Leader Trevor Bolin in his seat in Peace River North and Rod Taylor of the Christian Heritage Party in Stikine.

The program was held in partnership with Elections BC.