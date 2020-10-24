163427
Castanet News live with local election results show

LIVE: BC Election 2020

Castanet News will go live at 8 p.m., as the polls close, to break down the provincial election results.

Castanet senior reporter Wayne Moore will be joined by Gord Vizzutti, former SOFT 103.9 and AM 1150 host, and Alistair Waters, former longtime reporter with the Kelowna Capital News. 

The trio will focus on races in the Thompson-Okanagan, but will check in on the provincial picture and ridings across B.C.

Castanet reports from Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton will all contribute to the broadcast. 

