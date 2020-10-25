Lowe's Canada gives out 2.1 million in donation, $38,000 going to Thompson-Okanagan charities

Photo: Contributed

Lowe’s Canada is donating over $2.1 million to more than 235 non-profit organizations and public schools across the country to award those whose actions make them ‘true heroes in their communities," and several local organizations are benefiting.

Four organizations in the Thompson-Okanagan area are collectively receiving over $38,000 in donations.

The RONA Kamloops location chose to support the Kamloops Community YMCA-YWCA, donating $4,663.75.T he RONA Home & Garden centre in Kelowna chose to give to the Parkinson Society of BC, donating $16,614.36. The RONA in Penticton donated $12,947.22 to the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre. The RONA in Vernon gave to the North Okanagan Hospice Society, donating $4,630.56.

The home improvement retailer had 47 affiliated stores and five distribution centres work with Lowe's, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate stores in this flagship campaign throughout September. This campaign followed others with matching donations by 50 per cent to a maximum of $2000 per location, but Lowe's Canada also provided an additional amount of $800,000 to help with the greater need this year.

"Because of its very local character, this campaign always garners a great deal of enthusiasm from our teams and customers. It was so popular this year that associates from a fifth distribution centre decided to join the initiative along the way," Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, the senior vice-president, public affairs, asset protection and sustainable development with Lowe's Canada said in a press release.

"The network's efforts paid off: not only is Lowe's Canada presenting a record amount as part of the Lowe's Canada Heroes Campaign this year, but more than 80 partner organizations will receive an amount over $10,000, something we have never seen before!"

The campaign also put Lowe’s Canada’s associates involved in the chosen cause through volunteer work.

"Many of our associates will be rolling up their sleeves to offer additional support to their partner organizations over the coming months, which is all the more valuable in the current context," Lamoureux added.

Volunteer activities must be completed by the teams in 12 months as part of the 2020 Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign, all in accordance with health guidelines in effect across the country to protect everyone's health and safety.

Visit lowescanada.ca/heroes for a complete list of participating locations and organizations supported.