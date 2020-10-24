163427
BC  

Teen found stabbed at Port Coquitlam school

Teen arrested after stabbing

Tri-City News - | Story: 314370

One teen has been arrested after another teen was stabbed at a Port Coquitlam school.

On Friday night, at approximately 9 p.m., the Coquitlam RCMP received 911 calls in relation to a stabbing at Minnekhada Middle School in Port Coquitlam.

Upon arrival, officers located one 16-year-old male with stab wounds and administered First Aid until paramedics arrived.

“The other officers on scene were able to quickly gather information that led to the arrest of another 16-year-old suspect,” said an RCMP news release. “The victim has been taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious non-life threatening injuries. This was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.”

If anyone has information to further the investigation, call 604-945-1550 and quote file 2020-28842.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163226
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163029
154284
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154284


Toddler delivers unfortunate news during brother’s football practice

Must Watch
“Little girl telling her mom she pooped at her brother’s football practice.”
MUSIC VIDEO: Best of You (Trump Edition)
Must Watch
MUSIC VIDEO: Best of You (Trump Edition) | Foo Fighters Parody |...
How to wake up a lazy Boi
Must Watch
Doggo wants to play with big boye. but he only grunts and...
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering from another heart surgery
Showbiz
Arnold Schwarzenegger is feeling "fantastic" after...
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend awesomeness from the comfort of your bed.



162356
162256