Teen found stabbed at Port Coquitlam school

One teen has been arrested after another teen was stabbed at a Port Coquitlam school.

On Friday night, at approximately 9 p.m., the Coquitlam RCMP received 911 calls in relation to a stabbing at Minnekhada Middle School in Port Coquitlam.

Upon arrival, officers located one 16-year-old male with stab wounds and administered First Aid until paramedics arrived.

“The other officers on scene were able to quickly gather information that led to the arrest of another 16-year-old suspect,” said an RCMP news release. “The victim has been taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious non-life threatening injuries. This was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.”

If anyone has information to further the investigation, call 604-945-1550 and quote file 2020-28842.