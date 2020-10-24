163146
Drowning dog rescued from Vancouver's English Bay

Drowning dog rescued

Elana Shepert/Vancouver Is Awesome - | Story: 314361

A drowning and unconscious dog was carried out of the ocean by his owner and some good Samaritans in Vancouver, Thursday. 

Vancouver Police Const. Tania Visintin says officers were called to assist with a drowning dog in English Bay, just before 2:30 p.m. 

Several people assisted with rescuing the dog out of the water as well as reviving it.

VPD officers took the dog and the owner to a vet's office in their police car, says Visintin. 

Deputy Howard Chow shared an image of the dog, named Griffen, wrapped up in a jacket in the back seat of a police car.

"The drowning, unconscious dog was carried out of the water, CPR performed and he was revived," Chow tweeted.

 

